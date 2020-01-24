Summit X LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.02. 322,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,239. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.