Summit X LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 169,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.