Summit X LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,519. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.61 and its 200-day moving average is $257.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

