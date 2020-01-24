Summit X LLC Lowers Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $33,450,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.73. 1,134,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $280.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

