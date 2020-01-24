Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Summit X LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after buying an additional 331,995 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after acquiring an additional 71,224 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,220. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

