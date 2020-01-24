Summit X LLC Raises Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,757. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

