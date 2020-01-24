Summit X LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.53. 8,602,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,723. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

