SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS.

SIVB stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.14. 6,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,470. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $259.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Stephens raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.27.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

