SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 603,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $5.81.
About SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.