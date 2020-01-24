Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will report sales of $707.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $699.91 million and the highest is $715.04 million. Tailored Brands posted sales of $785.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 2,856,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,611. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

