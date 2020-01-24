TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday.

TAL stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,394. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $56.93.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

