Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.14.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.32. 4,336,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,350. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71. Target has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 13,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 4,016.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.