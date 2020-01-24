TD Securities Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.95

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price objective on Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.97.

CR stock opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The company has a market cap of $72.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,435.32.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

