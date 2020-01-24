Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. 6,583,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,165. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

