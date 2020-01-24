Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,631 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,284,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 137,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,253. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6087 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.