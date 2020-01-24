Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 1,111,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

