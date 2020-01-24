Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,054,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,231,000 after acquiring an additional 364,916 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,312,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,275,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.19. 3,636,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,407. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $122.58 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

