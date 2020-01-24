Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 253.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.26. 1,832,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

