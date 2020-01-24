Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.30. The stock had a trading volume of 709,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.92.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

