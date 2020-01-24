Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $96.20. 281,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

