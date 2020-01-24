Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13,471.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 465,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4,016.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 312,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.95.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,605. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

