Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.69

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $14.77. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORN. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 223.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 6,475.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.