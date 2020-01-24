Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.52. 5,606,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,617. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $7,398,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,370,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 226,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

