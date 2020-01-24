Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,606,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,617. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

