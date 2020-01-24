Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $937.00 price objective on the stock.

TPL traded down $7.77 on Thursday, hitting $751.23. 9,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $565.10 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $759.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $647.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,024.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,303 shares of company stock worth $1,653,455. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

