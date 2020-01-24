Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,984. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.90 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

