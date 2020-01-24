ThoreNext (THX) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $6.24 or 0.00074163 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $135.15 million and $170,187.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

