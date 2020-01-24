Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,240 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $65.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3476 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

