Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 169,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,700. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

