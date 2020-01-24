Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 169,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,700. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.
