Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,570 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,130,000.

FBND stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 10,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,893. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

