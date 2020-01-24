Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 501,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 413,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.