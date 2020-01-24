Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LABU traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,207. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.

