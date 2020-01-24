Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $115.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

