Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 189,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,118. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

