Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,432,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,812. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.