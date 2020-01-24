Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.92. 23,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.