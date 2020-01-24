Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $4,667,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Macquarie began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -592.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

