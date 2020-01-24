Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Increased to C$0.20 by Analysts at CIBC

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.35.

TSE:TV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,111. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

