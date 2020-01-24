Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $370.79

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.79 and traded as high as $374.00. Tristel shares last traded at $366.50, with a volume of 27,069 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $167.01 million and a PE ratio of 41.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.46.

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

