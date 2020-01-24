Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $370.79

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.79 and traded as high as $374.00. Tristel shares last traded at $366.50, with a volume of 27,069 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $167.01 million and a PE ratio of 41.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.46.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

