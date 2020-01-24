TrumpCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,300.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,202.00 and approximately $2,300.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021976 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.02784215 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008951 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

