TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 371,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,488. The company has a market capitalization of $321.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

