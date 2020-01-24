TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.66 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $180,959.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. During the last week, TTC has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 848,458,670 coins and its circulating supply is 391,433,514 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

