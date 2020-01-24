TTP Investments Inc. Has $275,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TTP Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,893.25. The stock had a trading volume of 244,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. The firm has a market cap of $938.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,831.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

