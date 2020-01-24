Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 5.6%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.55, 1,697,253 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,512,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $448.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.
In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 868,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 803,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 531,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 149,774 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Featured Article: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.