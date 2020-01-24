Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 5.6%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.55, 1,697,253 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,512,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $448.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 868,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 803,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 531,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 149,774 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

