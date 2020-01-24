Twele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,023 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 664,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 263,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $7,300,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

