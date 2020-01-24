Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,485 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.