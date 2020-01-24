UBS Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.57 ($30.89).

UN01 stock opened at €29.31 ($34.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.64. Uniper has a twelve month low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

