Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Argus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Argus to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.19. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $187.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

