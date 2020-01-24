UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.61 and a 200 day moving average of $257.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.