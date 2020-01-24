Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $13.79 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

USAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.